EST/OHMAN, J.

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF MOWER

Estate of James R. Ohman, Decedent

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 50-PR-23-1015

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY

ASSIGNMENT OR

DISTRIBUTION EXEMPT ESTATE

Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets.

It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on August 7, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., by this Court at 201 2nd Avenue NE, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.

Notice is further given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 06805/23

BY THE COURT

Jeffrey Kritzer

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

David L. Forman

Baudler, Maus, Forman & King, LLP 108 North Main Street

Austin, MN, 55912

Attorney License No: 206039

Telephone: (507) 433-2393

FAX: (507) 433-9530

