Dexter is ready for Sunflower Daze Published 2:02 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Dexter Sunflower Daze returns on June 17 this year with a big Craft & Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring over 30 vendors.

There will be muscial peformances by Bourbon Stileto, Lodi Township, Whalen and the Willows and Slightly Simple with the tunes beginning at 3 p.m. and ending at midnight. The beer garden wil be open from 11 a.m. to midnight.

A slow pitch softball tournament will begin at 9 a.m., bean bags start at 1 p.m. and volleyball begins at 9 a.m.

Some other events are planned for that day including the Fire Department’s Pancake Breakfast, lunch from the United Methodist Church, bean bags, car show and much, much more.

There will also be plenty of opportunities for kids as a pedal pull, water fight, cornpit and kids games will be featured.