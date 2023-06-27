Darlene Ann Henderson, 83

Darlene Ann Henderson, age 83, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Darlene was born February 2, 1940, the daughter of Clifford and Josephine (Viktora) Chrz in Austin, Minnesota. She attended school in Austin. She worked at Magic Scissors as a beautician and was a restaurant manager for Mark’s Family Restaurant. On November 23, 1957, Darlene was united in marriage to Gerald Wasko and was blessed with three sons. The couple later divorced. In 1967, Darlene moved to Cumberland, Wisconsin, where she raised her family until 1995, when she relocated back to Austin to be close to her mom. On February 14, 1970, she married Clarence Henderson in Northwood, Iowa and was blessed with one daughter. Some of Darlene’s favorite pastimes included bowling, crocheting and traveling. She enjoyed eating out and hosting family holiday gatherings. Darlene will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Michelle (Pete) Wachtel of Kasota, MN, Craig (Cheryl) Wasko of Woodbury, MN, Randy (Deb Heise) Wasko of Cumberland, WI, and Mike (Kristen) Wasko of Lindstrom, MN; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and four step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Josephine Chrz; husband, Clarence Henderson; and one brother, Gene Chrz.

No services will be held at this time. Services are prearranged and performed with Mayer Funeral Home of Austin. A special thank you from Darlene’s family to the wonderful staff at St. Mark’s Living for the care. It was Darlene’s wish to not receive any flowers or cards, in lieu please consider a donation to your favorite charity in her name. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.