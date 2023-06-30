Community Salute: Access to agriculture is access to the future Published 5:32 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

For another year, in conjunction with area farmers, businesses and institutions, the Ag & Food Science Exploration Day gave further access to the ag industry to students.

This was done through active participation and visits to farms and fields as well as demonstrations at both Riverland Community College and Hormel Foods.

Agriculture is a driving force in Minnesota for several industries, particularly in southeast Minnesota. It makes sense that a program like this would exist to give students from all over an opportunity to experience that force first-hand.

This especially makes sense considering future developments that we hope will open further opportunities. This includes the Future of Advanced Agriculture Research in Minnesota (FAARM) project currently in development by the University of Minnesota alongside state and local entities.

The estimated $250 million project will focus on a “one health” approach to agriculture, which seeks to study the intersection of both animal and human health.

Giving students more access now to agriculture and agriculture practices will further enhance projects like FAARM as it grasps imaginations of the next line of agriculture professionals and partners.

The Ag & Food Science Exploration Day is one of those events that will help build the quickly approaching future.