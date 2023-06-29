Clifford James Uher, 92

Clifford Uher passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023 in Cedar Park Texas; he was 92 years old.

Clifford is survived by his wife Veronica Uher, his son Clifford Jr (Judith) Uher, son Rodrick (Terilyn) Uher, daughter Desiree Al-Meer, son Gregory (Cindy) Uher, son Michael (Wendy) Uher, and daughter Charisse (Joe) Steichen, granddaughters: Angela (Matthew) Taylor, Rebecca (Jeffrey) Clark, Jackie (Jason) Smith, Dana (Phillip) Castrovinci, Nicole (Joe) Hamilton, Andrea (Andrew) Torres, Megan (Jacob) Banks, grandsons: Hani (Jamie) Al-Meer, Eric (Casey) Uher, Bradley (Mackenzie) Uher, Matthew (Elizabeth) Uher, Kollin Steichen, Brian (Logan) Uher, and Nathan Steichen. He also is survived by 20 great grandchildren

Clifford James Uher was born July 15 1930 at St Olaf Hospital in Austin MN. He was the only child of Clara Lenora and Rudolph James Uher. Clifford lived in Austin MN throughout his childhood and played on numerous baseball, football and basketball teams. He went to Austin High School and was named All State Basketball Player his junior year. He graduated in 1948 and went on to play basketball in college at Gustavus Adolphus until he was drafted into the United States Army. After serving our Country during the Korean war, he returned home and continued his studies at the University of Minnesota. He met and married the love of his life Veronica in 1955. Together the two had six children.

Along with working for Hormel Company, Clifford loved coaching middle school basketball and PE class at Queen of Angels Catholic School. He took pride in the development of these young athletes and it gave him the opportunity to coach some of his own sons.

Clifford retired from Hormel in 1986. He and his wife Veronica enjoyed bike riding in the summer and cross-country skiing in the winter. To keep busy, he took up a couple new hobbies: woodworking and painting. He loved to fish but most importantly he loved his son’s fish frys!! Clifford moved to Texas in 1993. For 10 years, he volunteered at Seton Northwest hospital. He gave people rides to the hospital on the golf cart and enjoyed going extra fast when he had kids in tow. He also volunteered for mobile loaves and fishes, was a communion minister and a religious education teacher for St Thomas More. He loved to spend each Spring walking on the beach, fishing with his brother-in-law and eating seafood in Port Aransas. Somehow unbeknownst to his family, Cliff took a liking to the once hated species, felines. His cat Laddy brought him so much joy and even a tear or two. I think he softened a bit over the years.

Clifford’s first love was his family and gathering at Holidays. He was so thankful that God was able to give him so many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His second love was basketball, perhaps vice versa!! He loved going to his children and grandchildren’s sporting events and he loved to brag about his family’s accomplishments, especially when a ball was involved. Weekends were for sports and before cable, he would be watching one game on the TV and listening to a couple other games on the radio. His kids learned quickly if they wanted a “yes” this was the time to ask.

Clifford Uher’s family would like to thank the entire team at Sagebrook, especially Zane, Maria and our angel Sara, no words can adequately describe the appreciation we have for the grace and respect you gave Clifford even when he was challenging.

A private funeral for the family will be held at St Thomas More and a celebration of life to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a mass held in Clifford’s honor.