Canadian wildfires draw air quality alert through Thursday Published 9:58 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Canadian wildfires are once again having an effect on Minnesota.

Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has moved into the area, prompting the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to declare an air quality alert through midnight on Thursday for southeastern Minnesota.

The smoke began moving in Monday night and persisted into Tuesday, prompting the MPCA to raise the alert to Orange or unhealthy category.

The smoke combined with a high pressure system and light winds to result in the alert drifting through Thursday.

Those affected the most are those with lung and heart disease and children and older adults. People are also asked to limit outdoor burning and residential wood burning devices.