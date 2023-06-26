BIDS/RECYCLING Published 2:33 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Proposals for construction of projects as listed below will be submitted electronically to Mower County Public Works, 1105 8th Avenue N.E., Austin, MN 55912, until 1:00 o’clock P.M., on July 20th, 2023.

Email newsletter signup

MOWER COUNTY

RECYCLING CENTER

ADDITION

CP 50-23-12; Construction of a new 30’ x 125’ (3,750 square foot) single story addition on the north side of the existing Mower County Recycling Center, Austin, Minnesota. The construction will include a slab on grade metal building with steel roof and steel siding to match the existing building, electrical and mechanical work, sitework, and appurtenant construction. The addition will be used as a public drop-off facility for electronic equipment recycling.

Bids shall be electronically submitted via QuestCDN.com

As a proposal guaranty, each proposal must be accompanied by a bidder’s bond or certified check in the amount of at least 5% of the total amount of the proposal, made payable to the Treasurer of Mower County, Minnesota.

The Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive defects therein and to award to other than the lowest bidder if it is in the best interest of the County.

County of Mower, Minnesota

TRISH HARREN

County Administrator

Austin Daily Herald:

June 24, July 1 and 8, 2023

BIDS/RECYCLING