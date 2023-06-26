Austin’s Kelly will compete in Phillips 66 USA National Championships/International Team Trials Published 2:54 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

Austin grad Logan Kelly has competed in a lot of big swimming meets, and now he’s about to hit his biggest stage yet.

Kelly, who just finished his sophomore season at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, will swim in the Phillips 66 USA National Championships/International Team Trials in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Kelly is seeded 29th in the 100-breaststroke with a time of 1:02.08 and he is seeded 32nd in the 200-breaststroke with a time of 2:165.16. He will also compete in the 50-breaststroke.

Email newsletter signup

The meet features the top swimmers from across the country and competitions will be chasing national titles and vying for the opportunity to represent the United Seas in the World Aquatics Championships, the World Aquatics Junior Championships and the European Swimming Federation U23 Championships and the Pan American Games.

Kelly was the Horizon League Swim and Dive Male Athlete of the Year as he took 33rd in the 200-breaststroke with a time of 1:54.52 in the NCAA championships.

Kelly won a state title in the 200-yard freestyle for the Packers in 2021. He took second in the 50-yard freestyle.