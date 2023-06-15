Austin’s Hegna is taking his disc golf game to a new level Published 8:25 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

Austin grad Lucas Hegna has been putting time on the disc golf course for more than a decade and he is gaining some momentum on the professional scene.

Hegna, who graduated from AHS in 2013, started disc golfing in 2013 and he recently landed a pair of new sponsors – Gateway and Demon Disc, which is based out of Albert Lea. He has also moved into the top 1,000 disc golfers in the PDGA as he is currently ranked No. 999.

“I’m not a touring pro by any means, but I would classify myself as a pro,” said Hegna. “Being out on the course is like freedom. I enjoy the walk through the woods.”

Hegna has has competed in 11 tournaments this season, winning a total of $2,179. He has 29 career wins and has amassed career earnings of $15,785 since joining the PDGA in 2014.

Hegna isn’t one to produce impressive drives that will make go viral on youtube, but he does have a polished game that keeps him in contention.

“I don’t have much distance on my drive, but I think I’m pretty good with my accuracy,” Hegna said. “I’ve worked on everything. Putting is probably the best part of my game and that’s what I probably work on the most.”

Hegna works a day job at Palleton Pallets in Albert Lea, but he still finds plenty of time on the weekend to hit the road and play. His favorite courses are Tall Grass in Albert Lea and Todd Park in Austin.

He’s also involved in ATARI, a local disc golf club which has put up new baskets at Todd Park and is looking at making new tee signs.

“Disc golf has gotten pretty big in town since I’ve started,” Hegna said.

Back in high school, Hegna was a bowler and he played hockey for two years. He also competed in motocross for 15 years.

However, disc golf has always been his main passion. He is very encouraging of others to give the sport a shot.

“Get out there. It doesn’t cost that much,” Hegna said. “Just grab a couple of discs and get out there and play. I don’t see why people wouldn’t like it. You can play competitively or causally.”