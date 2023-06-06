Ask A Trooper: How late can a 15-year-old drive on a farm permit Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By Sgt. Troy Christianson

Question: If you are 15 years old and have a farm permit to drive a farm truck, how late at night can you drive?

Answer: A Minnesota Farm Work license allows a 15-year-old to drive alone only to perform farm work for his or her parent during daylight hours, within 20 miles of the farmhouse and in cities with populations of less than 100,000.

Email newsletter signup

The parent must complete a Farm Work License affidavit, available at all driver license examination stations, and present a property tax statement and/or rental agreement. A 15-year-old may qualify for a restricted farm work license after completing a driver education course and passing a road test.

The applicant is not required to wait six months before taking the road test for this license.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths. A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us) Twitter: MSPPIO_SOUTH