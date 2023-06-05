AFD responds to housefire in NW Austin Published 4:16 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

Austin firefighters were on scene at a northwest Austin residence Monday afternoon for a house fire.

Firefighters responded to an all-shifts call at around 2:20 p.m. Monday for a possible house fire in the 700 block of 10th Avenue NW.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was seen coming out of the roof of the two-story building home with the occasional flame visible coming out of a vent on the east-facing side of the roof.

Email newsletter signup

Cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Mapleview and Brownsdale fire departments also responded for mutual aid.

Check back to the Austin Daily Herald for more information as it becomes available.