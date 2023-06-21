AAF announces recipients of scholarships for AHS graduates Published 3:36 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The Austin Area Foundation has announced names of the two scholarship recipients.

Samantha Krueger was awarded the Carl and Stella Ruzek Scholarship. Krueger is an entrepreneurial management and marketing major at the University of Minnesota and a 2022 graduate of AHS.

“One of my favorite things while volunteering is learning about other cultures than my own,” Krueger said. “I look forward to being able to explore new ways of volunteering now going to school in Minneapolis and new opportunities that may bring.”

The Carl and Stella Ruzek scholarship was established in 2005 by brothers Michael, David and Daniel Ruzek to honor and recognize their parents’ belief in the importance of education. Austin Area Foundation took over the administration of this scholarship in 2022.

Daniella Hernandez Espindola won the Austin Area Foundation Scholarship for Education scholarship. Hernandez Espindola is a Spanish Education major at Winona State University and a graduate of AHS class in 2019.

“I enjoy working with students of all ages,” she said. “Everyone has unique talents and challenges. I want to help students learn to use their tools and talents.”

The Education scholarship was established in 2021 to encourage and support students desiring a career in education. This scholarship honors the careers and dedicated service to Austin Public Schools of former Superintendent David Krenz and educators Don Fox and Dick Lees.

Students who are graduates of Austin High School and are currently enrolled in a four-year college or university are eligible for consideration. Any graduate of AHS can apply for these scholarships, regardless of the year of graduation. Additional qualifications for these scholarships apply. One award of $1,000 will be provided to one student for each scholarship each year.

The next scholarship application cycle starts March 1, 2024. To apply, go to the Austin Area Foundation website and click the scholarship application link at the top of the page.

For more information about Austin Area Foundation, please contact AAF Executive Director Steve Barrett at 507-434-7494 or via email at director@austinareafoundation.org.