Golf club plays 2-Lady Best Ball

Published 1:03 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

By Daily Herald

On Wednesday, the Meadow Greens Ramsey Lady golfers were randomly paired up for a game of 2-Lady Best Ball. Players subtracted their handicap per hole, and the lowest score of the two was used for the team score. 

On the front nine, the teams of Pat Busker and Sheila Cotter, and Chris Swatfager and Carmel Taylor both took wins with scores of 30. On the back nine, also with a score of 30, the team of Ardie Pepper and Linda Youngmark took the win. 

Chip-ins were made by Carrie Schwirtz on hole No. 6, Sheila Cotter on hole No. 11, and Jan Thissen on hole No. 17. Chris Swatgafer had the only birdie on hole No. 4.

