PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 23, 2012

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $86,098.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Patrick L. Willson, an unmarried person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Cambria Financial Group, LLC, its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 5, 2012 Mower County Recorder

Document Number: A000601332

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Planet Home Lending, LLC

Dated: March 15, 2023

Recorded: March 16, 2023 Mower County Recorder

Document Number: A674431

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100997020120921003

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Cambria Financial Group, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Planet Home Lending, LLC

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower

Property Address: 1600 3rd Ave NW, Austin, MN 55912-1411

Tax Parcel ID Number: 34.065.0760

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 9 in Block 8 of Bel Air First Addition to the City of Austin, Mower County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $68,813.67

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 16, 2024, or the next business day if January 16, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: May 24, 2023

MORTGAGEE: Planet Home Lending, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 052655-F1

Austin Daily Herald: May 31, June 7, 14, 21, 28 and

July 5, 2023

