ZONING MEETING 5/22/23

TO MINN. STAT. 13D.02

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Austin Joint Airport Zoning Board will hold a meeting on Monday May 22nd 2023 at 4:00 PM in Council Chambers lower-level City Hall 500 4th Ave NE Austin MN 55912.

In accordance with the requirements of Minn. Stat. Section 13D.02, members of the JAZB board will appear in person.

Members of the public may join the meeting by using the link below.

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device:

Visit City of Austin’s website for the Microsoft Teams Link:

www.ci.austin.mn.us

Meeting ID: 249 366 917 460

Passcode: Ro7Ktn

Or call in (audio only):

+1 872-242-7640,,546647961# United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID:

546 647 961#

Austin Daily Herald:

May 6, 2023

