Westminster Church to host Norwegian heritage group Published 6:51 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Vestlandslag is holding its annual stevne (convention) at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 802, 4th St. SW, Austin, June 8-10. It is not necessary to be a member to take part.

Vestlandslag is an umbrella organization of eight bygdelag (Hardangerlag, Møre og Romsdalslag, Nordhordlandslag / Sunnhordlandslag, Rogalandslag, Sognalag, Sunnfjordlag, and Vosselag).

Bygdelag are organizations comprised of descendants of emigrants from Norway to North America. Every “Lag” seeks to preserve and strengthen bonds with its home district or community-of-origin in Norway.

Stevne programs feature a variety of Norwegian cultural and educational activities including genealogy specialists, noted speakers and displays of Norwegian arts and crafts. Five vendors will be selling Norwegian jewelry, clothes and other ethnic items in the narthex, open to the public.

Westminster Presbyterian and Vestlandslag invite the public to the free evening programs:

• The Benson Family Singers are a family music group from Faribault. Peter and Rachelle, along with their four sons, David, Aaron, Luke, Paul, and daughter, Keziah, have a unique program consisting of barbershop, bluegrass, and gospel music.

They specialize in tight, a cappella harmonies and play a variety of instruments, including guitar, banjo, bass, violin, and mandolin. Together they have performed for many shows, festivals, fairs, churches, and private events throughout the country. Show will be at 7 p.m. on June 8, at Westminster.

• Stringendo Trio is mom, Sue Radloff, and daughters Beth Becker and Brenda Radloff playing violins and bass. Their concert will include a variety of music including Scandinavian music of Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Sue will also be demonstrating a unique instrument called a Hardanger fiddle.

The instrument is like a violin, but tuned differently and with a second set of sympathetically vibrating strings under the bowed strings. The instrument was used primarily to accompany dances in Norway. Show will be at 7:30 p.m. on June 9 at Westminster.

Find more information about the stevne at: www.fellesraad.com/VestlandslagStevne2023RegForm.pdf or www.fellesraad.com/VestlandslagProgram-2023.pdf