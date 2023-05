Tupy shoots an 83 as Packers take second Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The Austin boys golf team took second in the Faribault triangular Tuesday.

Cale Tupy led the Packers with an 83.

Team standings: 1. John Marshall 330; 2. Austin 340; 3. Faribault 342

Team standings: Cale Tupy 83; Elijah Krueger 84; Isaac Anderson 84; Izaac Erickson 89; Carter Hovelsrud 89; Owen O’Rourke 96