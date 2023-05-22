SURPLUS VEHICLES Published 7:12 am Monday, May 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Austin Utilities Surplus

Vehicle Sale

Accepting Sealed bids for the following surplus vehicles:

2006 Chevy Uplander LS van

2008 Chevy Express van

2005 Dixon zero turn lawn

mower

1999 Aluma LTD utility trailer

Vehicles are located at 1908 14th St NE (Austin Utilities Central Facility)

Vehicle information can be found on our website and on our Facebook page.

Bids must be received at Austin Utilities central facility no later than 3:00 pm on June 1st, 2023. Results will be available June 2nd after 9:00 am.

Bids must be on an Austin Utilities form that can be picked up at the address listed above or downloaded from the Austin Utilities website. www.austinutilities.com

Austin Daily Herald:

May 13 and 20, 2023

