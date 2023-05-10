Snyder belts a game-winner as Blossoms prevail at the U of M Published 9:18 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Blooming Prairie senior Shawntee Snyder created a lifetime memory when she blasted a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to push the Awesome Blossoms past New Richland-HEG 12-10 at the University of Minnesota Tuesday.

Snyder added a double and she finished with four RBIs in the win for BP.

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 8 IP, 12 H, 4 BB, 10 R, 4 ER, 2 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 2-for-4, 2 R, BB; Rachel Winzeburg, 2-for-5, 2 RBIs; Shawntee Snyder, 3-for-4, HR, double, 4 RBIs; L. Schammel, 1-for-4, R; Anna Haberman, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Haven Carlson, 1-for-3, double, R; Ella Smith, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, R