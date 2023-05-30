Rebels prevail after letting a lead slip away Published 8:08 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

The No. 2 seeded Southland baseball team prevailed after a seventh inning letdown to beat No. 6 Hayfield 9-8 in a Section 1A quarterfinal in Riverland Monday.

Hayfield (13-10 overall) scored three times to go up 8-7 in the top of the seventh inning when Zander Jacobson doubled in a run, Hunter Simonson tripled in a run and Simonson scored on a wild pitch.

The Rebels (15-2 overall) stormed back to win in the bottom of the seventh when Travis Kirtz connected on a game-winning RBI single after Southland had tied the game on an error by Hayfield.

The Rebels will now take on Lyle-Pacelli in a Section 1A semifinal in Riverland at noon Saturday.

The Rebels and Athletics split their season series.

The Vikings beat Fillmore Central 9-6 on Saturday and Southland topped Rushford-Peterson 10-4 on Saturday.

Saturday’s game

Hayfield 9, Fillmore Central 6

Hayfield pitching: Jack Thoe (W) 2 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K; Eric Bermea, 3 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 1 ER, 3 K; Brayden Nelsen, 2 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 3 R, 2 ER

Hayfield hitting: Ethan Pack, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Cole Selk, 1-for-2, double, RBI; Corbin Krueger, 2-for-4; Aidan Nelson, 2-for-2, double, RBI, 3 R; Zander Jacobson, 2-for-3, double, RBI, R; Eric Bermea, 1-for-5, R