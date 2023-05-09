RCC graduation held this Friday Published 6:24 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Riverland Community College will be holding its spring commencement this Friday at the Austin location.

As with most years, graduation will take place in two sessions at 3 and 6 p.m. and will be held in the college’s gymnasium located in the East Building.

A ticket will be required to enter either session, however, graduating students received four tickets when purchasing their cap and gown. There will also be additional seating on campus where people will be able to watch a live stream without ticket.

Those who cannot attend in person will be able to view the two sessions live at www.riverland.edu/commencement. They will also be recorded and will be made available in December.

For more information, visit: www.riverland.edu/student-services/graduation/