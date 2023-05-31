Photos: Pacelli graduates the class of 2023 Published 7:11 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Photos provided by Laura Sheedy

On a new night, Pacelli Catholic Schools celebrated the commencement of the class of 2023.

Held at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Pacelli graduated 16 students. Salutatorian and valedictorian addresses were given by Buay Koak and Kendahl Lewis respectively.