Photos: Pacelli graduates the class of 2023
Published 7:11 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Pacelli Catholic Schools students take part in commencement exercises Friday night at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Photo by Laura Sheedy
Kendahl Lewis gives the valedictorian address during commencement Friday night at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Photo by Laura Sheedy
Pacelli Catholic Schools seniors share a laugh during commencement Friday night at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Photo by Laura Sheedy
Juan Carlos Barrera Reys displays his diploma during Pacelli Catholic Schools commencement Friday night at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Photo by Laura Sheedy
Photos provided by Laura Sheedy
On a new night, Pacelli Catholic Schools celebrated the commencement of the class of 2023.
Held at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Pacelli graduated 16 students. Salutatorian and valedictorian addresses were given by Buay Koak and Kendahl Lewis respectively.