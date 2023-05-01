Photos: Mike Ruzek honored during Arbor Day event Published 11:21 am Monday, May 1, 2023

Long time tree proponent and volunteer, Mike Ruzek, was honored on Friday for his noted work of enhancing Austin through tree plantings.

The existing Tree Trek that takes people through a tour of trees alongside East Side Lake is now known as the Mike Ruzek Tree Trek. The moment was marked during an annual Arbor Day tree planting that day.

It was also revealed that Austin had earned its 43rd Tree City USA designation.