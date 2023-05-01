Photos: Mike Ruzek honored during Arbor Day event
Published 11:21 am Monday, May 1, 2023
1 of 5
Tree proponent and long time volutneer Mike Ruzek was honored Friday, Arbor Day, for his years of work in Austin. The existing Tree Trek was renamed to the MIke Ruzek Tree Trek. It was also revelead that Austin was designated as Tree City USA for the 43rd year. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Volunteers and family members pose for a picture prior to planting trees near East Side Lake for Arbor Day on Friday. It was also a chance honor long time volunteer MIke Ruzek by naming the existing Tree Trek the MIke Ruzek Tree Trek. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Long term volunteer and tree proponent in Austin, Mike Ruzek, watches as ground is broken for a new tree next to East Side Lake Friday. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
On a chilly Friday afternoon, volunteers came together ot plant trees to celebrate Arbor Day. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
A group of volunteers go to work planting a tree as part of annual tradition of tree planting for Arbor Day in Austin Friday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Long time tree proponent and volunteer, Mike Ruzek, was honored on Friday for his noted work of enhancing Austin through tree plantings.
The existing Tree Trek that takes people through a tour of trees alongside East Side Lake is now known as the Mike Ruzek Tree Trek. The moment was marked during an annual Arbor Day tree planting that day.
It was also revealed that Austin had earned its 43rd Tree City USA designation.