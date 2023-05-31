Packer girls golfers advance four to second day of Section 1AAA meet

Published 9:34 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin girls golf team had its team season end after it posted a score of 386 on the first day of the Section 1AAA meet in Cannon Falls Tuesday.

The Packers finished seventh as a team, but Austin’s Ailani Thiravong, Sydney Lewis, Izzy Sellers and Lucy Annis all advanced individually to the second day of the Section 1AAA meet.

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 89; Sydney Lewis, 96; Izzy Sellers, 99; Lucy Annis, 102; Gracie Greenman, 112; Reagan Harty, 114

