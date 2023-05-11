Nearly 3,500 drivers cited for distracted driving in April Published 4:47 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Nearly 3,500 drivers were cited for distracted driving in April as part of Minnesota law enforcement agencies’ month-long campaign.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, 3,427 drivers were cited for hands-free cell phone violations from April 1-30. Throughout the state, 275 agencies participated in the campaign that is aimed at educating drivers and stopping dangerous behavior.

“It’s mind-blowing that this many people still don’t get it. Distractions are deadly, plain and simple,” OTS Director Mike Hanson said. “You have one job behind the wheel – and that’s driving. Not eating. Not scrolling through your phone. Not putting on makeup. Pay attention to the road and get yourself and your passengers home safe.”

Email newsletter signup

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) coordinates the effort, which includes extra enforcement, education and awareness to help influence drivers to pay attention and keep people safe on the road.

Between 2018-2022, more than 32,000 crashes were distracted driving-related, which contributed to one in 11 crashes in the state. In 2022, preliminary figures show distracted driving contributed to 126 injuries and 22 deaths.