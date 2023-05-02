Most of Minnesota to be placed in red flag warning starting at noon Published 8:27 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The area can expect another windy day today and because of this much of Minnesota is being placed in a red flag warning, including Mower, Dodge, Freeborn and Steele counties.

The warning will go into effect at noon and last through to 8 p.m. tonight.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, a high risk of fire danger accompanies the warning and that people should avoid burning during the length of the warning.

“Any spark could become a wildfire under red flag conditions,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

According to the National Weather Service, sustained 15 to 25 mph winds can be expected throughout the day with gusts of between 25 and 35 mph possible.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 50s with very low humidity levels.