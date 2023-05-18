Minnesota under air quality alert through Friday morning

Published 2:53 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Daily Herald

The entire state of Minnesota has been placed into an air quality alert by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency through 6 a.m. Friday.

According to the National Weather Service is expected to reach Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.

The cause of the alert is due to a band of very heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada is currently moving along a cold front in northwestern Minnesota.

Email newsletter signup

The smoke is expected to move south and east, enveloping the entire state. The smoke is also expected to clear quickly overnight.

Those affected the most include people with lung disease, heart disease, children and older adults.

More News

Hormel to present at National Restaurant Association Show

Saving the farm: Heartland clergy train to prevent agriculture workers’ suicides

Photos: Mower CEO students hold annual Trade Show

First hand look of the future: Students gather to SMEC for Career Fair

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections