KW tops Viking baseball team 15-0 Published 8:09 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The Hayfield baseball team lost to Kenyon-Wanamingo 15-0 in Hayfield Tuesday.

Aidan Nelson had the lone hit for the Vikings.

Hayfield pitching: Ethan Pack (L) 4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 6 BB, 15 R, 6 ER, 5 K; Cole Selk 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R

Email newsletter signup

Hayfield hitting: Aidan Nelson, 1-for-2