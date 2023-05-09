Jeanne Ellen Westphal of Austin, MN passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 at the Grand Meadow Health Care Center with her family by her side. Jeanne was born March 1, 1947 in Austin, MN to Lewain and Regina Stephens. She graduated from Pacelli High School in 1965. On September 24, 1966, Jeanne was united in marriage to Roger Douglas Westphal at St. Augustine Church in Austin, MN. They were blessed with 3 children, Scott, Corey and Sarah. While Jeanne worked a variety of careers including Hormel & Hyvee, being Roger’s wife & raising their children was her favorite job. She loved spending time with her kids & grandkids. Jeanne is survived by Scott (Sara) Westphal of Grand Meadow, Corey Westphal of Grand Meadow, and Sarah (Matt) Streiff of Austin. Grandchildren Chase Streiff, Samantha and Alexander Westphal. Sisters Sue Schultz, Mary Lou Stephens, and Deb Simon. Brother/sister-in-law Wendell (Karen) Westphal. Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband, Roger in 1999, her parents and brother/sister-in-laws. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Mayer funeral home and Jeanne’s family is handling the arrangements. Interment is at Calgary Cemetery, buried next to her husband, Roger. Memorials are preferred to the family. A special thank you to Jeanne’s care team at Grand Meadow Healthcare Center and Mayo Hospice for their help & compassion. Jeanne will be missed by all who knew & loved her.