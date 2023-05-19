In Your Community: May 26-27 declared Buddy Poppy Days

Published 5:58 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By Daily Herald

Mayor Steve King declared May 26 -27 as Buddy Poppy Days for the VFW Post 1216. The VFW will be out in the community selling buddy poppies which benefit disabled veterans and their families. Photo provided

