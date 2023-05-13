In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 7:10 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Duplicate Bridge

It’s good to welcome back more snow birds as we had three and a half tables on Tuesday at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Start time is 11:30 p.m. for the games held there. Wednesday’s group had four and a half tables.

Tuesday winners were:

• First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second place, Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

• Third place, Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

• Fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fifth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

Wednesday winners were:

• First place, Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

• Second place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

• Third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fourth place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

•Fifth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

This group does get into conversations other than bridge like an article taken from the January ACBL magazine, for instance. Even though many of us have strong feelings for or against masks, it is still debated in large groups. We would not classify our group as large, so it is not a factor. A retired MD suggested consulting with infectious disease specialists, so there are pros and cons galore as we deal with new, severe cases of COVID among our own. It’s all a matter of choice. Another stated getting the fourth shot, and said his action was for the safety for himself, his family, fellow bridge players, etc., because it was important.

The seniors that visit and take advantage of all the events in Austin seem to be healthy and appreciative of the great Senior Center activities, provided by a staff who do not wear masks, and that’s all right with most of us. Yet listening to the experts doesn’t hurt either.