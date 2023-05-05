In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Published 5:51 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

By Daily Herald

The duplicate bridge club is growing. 

Six tables played on Tuesday and five  tables played on Wednesday; both clubs play at the Senior Center in Austin, starting time is 11:30 p.m. 

Tuesday winners were:

First place with a whopping 82 1/2 points was: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Second place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

Third place, Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenberg 

Fourth place, Vandy Newman and Paul Hanson

Fifth place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Sixth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Wednesday players again topping the charts were:

First place,  Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Second place, Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Third place, Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe

Fourth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fifth place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

It’s good to see a few more back from their winter in the south. See you all next week in the Herald

