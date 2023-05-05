In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge
Published 5:51 pm Friday, May 5, 2023
The duplicate bridge club is growing.
Six tables played on Tuesday and five tables played on Wednesday; both clubs play at the Senior Center in Austin, starting time is 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday winners were:
First place with a whopping 82 1/2 points was: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
Second place, Barb and Orrin Roisen
Third place, Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenberg
Fourth place, Vandy Newman and Paul Hanson
Fifth place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
Sixth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Wednesday players again topping the charts were:
First place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Second place, Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan
Third place, Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe
Fourth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen
Fifth place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup
It’s good to see a few more back from their winter in the south. See you all next week in the Herald