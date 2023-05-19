Haberman’s hit propels BP past WEM Published 9:35 am Friday, May 19, 2023

The Blooming Prairie softball team rallied past Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 9-8 in BP Friday.

Ana Haberman delivered the walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh for the Awesome Blossoms (10-8 overall).

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 5 BB, 8 R, 5 ER, 8 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Shawntee Snyder, 3-for-4, RBI, triple, R; Lara Schammel, 1-for-4, 2 R; Lexi Steckelberg, 2-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs, R; Ana Haberman, 1-for-4, RBI