Published 8:47 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 50-PR-23-765

Estate of

David Craig Milton,

Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIP,

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 9, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 201 2nd Avenue NW, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Margaret E. Peitso, whose address is 12896 Rushmoor Blvd., Crosslake, MN, 56442 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 4/19/23

BY THE COURT:

Kevin Siefken

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

David L. Forman

Baudler, Maus, Forman &

King, LLP

108 North Main Street

Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No: 206039

Telephone: (507) 433-2393

FAX: (507) 433-9530

Email:

dforman@baudlerlaw.com

Austin Daily Herald:

April 26 and May 3, 2023

EST/MILTON, D.