EST/ANDERSON, L.

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF MOWER DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT [PROBATE DIVISION] Court File No.: 50-PR-023-46

In Re: Estate of LARRY DALE ANDERSON, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER

FOR HEARING

ON PETITION

FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE

TO CREDITORS.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 11, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.,a hearing will be held in this Court at MOWER COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER, 201 2nd Avenue NE, Suite 3, Austin, Minnesota 55912 by Zoom, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of BRIAN JAMES ANDERSON, who address is 2107 7th Avenue NE, Austin, MN 55912, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objects are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets ; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

/s/Natalie S. Martinez

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness- Court Administrator

LENWAY LAW OFFICE

M. Thomas Lenway

MN#0259214

[Address]

Telephone: 507-437-0967

Facsimile:

e-mail: mtlenway@hotmail.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Austin Daily Herald:

May 31 and June 7, 2023

