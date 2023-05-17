Douglas “Doug” E. Smith, 70

Douglas Edwin Smith, 70, of Le Mars, IA, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Sioux City, IA.

He was born June 16, 1952 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of John and Gladys (Jolson) Smith. At age 7, the family moved to a farm near Blooming Prairie where he grew up. Doug attended school in Blooming Prairie where he was active in baseball and wrestling. He graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1970. Doug continued his education at Pipestone Vocational Technical Institute studying Meat Cutting and graduated in 1971. He was drafted into the National Guard and served from 1972 to 1979.

On February 5, 1972 Doug married Diane Bruggeman at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church. The couple made their home near Lansing until moving their family to Geneva in 1978. Doug began working at Geneva Meats in 1972, purchased the business in 1978, and owned it until 2007. He ran a successful business while positively impacting countless employees and customers over the years. Doug became a mentor and role model to numerous young people he employed. His expertise in the meat cutting business was incredible! Doug went above and beyond to offer tips and advice to help his employees and customers be successful. In July of 2007, he moved to Le Mars, Iowa. Doug began working at Heritage Pork International, where he was currently employed. His work colleagues became like family to him. Doug loved going to work every day, loved the meat business, and loved coming up with creative ways to expand the business.

In Doug’s younger years, he enjoyed playing slow pitch softball, golfing, fishing, and playing cribbage. He served on the Geneva City Council for 14 years. Doug loved the Minnesota Vikings! Not only was he an avid fan, he had season tickets for 20 years. Doug was so kind and was always willing to help someone in need. He made many great friends in Le Mars, and truly enjoyed spending time with them. Doug had the best sense of humor and was always up for a good joke. Above all, Doug’s greatest pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. He would tell anyone and everyone about them! Doug made priceless memories with them on their family vacations together.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Erik (Anissa) Smith of Rosemount and Sara (Chris) Ihrke of Geneva; grandchildren, Blake Ihrke, Bailey Ihrke, Bree Ihrke, Makenna Smith, Olivia Smith, Kylie Driscoll and Noah Driscoll; siblings, Carol (Doug) Harvey of Owatonna, Paul (Jackie) Smith of Blooming Prairie and Susan (George) Schechinger of Adams and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom Smith.