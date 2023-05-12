Convictions: April 24-May 8 Published 6:30 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

— Briceson Anthony Bryan, 36, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor traffic DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Vanessa Castillo, 27, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration. 08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Luis Miguel Demeza Moreno, 26, Mapleview, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor traffic DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Vontrell Dajour Reeves, 26, Austin, was sentenced to one years supervised probation and fined $100 for gross misdemeanor traffic DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 117 days in jail. He was given credit for 63 days served.

— Mercedes LeAnn Siller, 19, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $200 for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 178 days in jail.

— Jeb Lee Surritt, 37, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor DWI operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 337 days in jail. He was given credit for 28 days served.

— Tonya Jean Turvey, 41, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony check forgery-offer/possess with intent to defraud. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 120 days in jail. She was also sentenced to five years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony drugs-third degree sale. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 21 months in prison.

— Irma Jasmine Valladares, 22, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Abel Balbuena Rivera, 38, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Stephanie Marie Navarro Renteria, 35, Albert Lea, was sentenced to one years unsupervised probation for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety.

— Makayla Michelle Percival, 21, Riceville, Iowa, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Thomas Edward Kinder, 58, Austin, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow conditions.

— Derek Charles Megraw, 39, Faribault, was sentenced to 26 months in prison for felony predatory offender failure to register. He was also sentenced to 26 months in prison for predatory offender-intentionally provides false information. Sentences to run concurrently.

— Rondal Darin Reliford, 61, Albert Lea, was sentenced to four years supervised probation for felony drugs-third degree sale. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 27 months in prison.

— Victoria Lynn Robinson, 48, Shakopee, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony issue dishonored checks-value more than $500. She must also pay $1,472.75 in restitution.

— Cody Orvin Rowe, 20, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony drugs-fifth degree possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount marijuana. He must follow several conditions.

— Chad Bruce Sabanish, 49, Rochester, was sentenced to 15 years supervised probation and fined $1,000 for felony criminal sexual conduct-2nd degree victim under 13. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 109 months in prison.

— Lyndsey Jean Raffelson, 40, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $900 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Jonathan Richard Tracy, 38, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs-possession. He must follow several conditions