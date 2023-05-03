Austin boys volleyball team falls to Eastview, tops Rochester Area Published 10:57 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The Austin boys volleyball team lost to Eastview 25-16, 26-24, 25-15 on April 28 and the Packers beat Rochester Area by scores of 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 26-28, 15-4 on Monday.

Lucas Myers had a total of 20 kills on the week, Winston Walkup had 10 blocks against Rochester Area and Car Gler had four blocks against Eastview.

The MSHSL will be voting on the sanctioning of boys volleyball on May 9. There are more than 1,900 boys playing volleyball this season and Austin has 30 players, but the sport has yet to be sanctioned by the MSHSL.

There are 72 boys club volleyball teams in Minnesota, including Grand Meadow and Southland.