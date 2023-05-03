APS appoints new executive director of Academics and Administrative Services Published 7:10 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Austin Public Schools has announced the appointment of Katie Baskin as the new executive director of Academics and Administrative Services.

With over 20 years of experience in education, Baskin is a proven leader in academic administration and management. She will oversee Austin Public Schools’ academic programs and administrative services in her new role. This includes managing curriculum development, ensuring academic excellence, and developing and implementing policies and procedures that support the mission and vision of the district.

“We are thrilled to have Ms. Baskin continue her work with academics and expand her leadership role in Austin Public Schools,” said Austin Superintendent Joey Page. “Her expertise in academic administration and dedication to providing exceptional educational experiences for students make her the perfect fit for this role. I am confident that under her leadership, the District will continue to grow and provide outstanding educational opportunities for our students and supports to our employees.”

Email newsletter signup

Before joining the APS Cabinet as Executive Director of Teaching Learning, Baskin has served at all levels of K-12 education, first as a middle school Math teacher, high school assistant principal, high school principal, and elementary principal.

“I am honored to take on this role and serve within a system that has been incredible for my development and the education of my own children,” Baskin said. “I believe in Austin Public Schools, our mission, and the amazing staff striving to provide our students the best each day.”

Additionally, Baskin facilitates principal professional learning with the University of Minnesota Principals Academy as she believes school leaders are responsible for shaping the educational system. Baskin is a Ph.D. candidate in Organizational Leadership and Policy Development at the University of Minnesota and will complete this work in December 2023.

For more information about Austin Public Schools, please visit https://austin.k12.mn.us.