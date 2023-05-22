ANNUAL PLAN 23-24 Published 7:07 am Monday, May 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Austin Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) has prepared an Annual Plan for the PHA (Public Housing Agency) for the current operating year. This Annual Plan is available for review at the Austin HRA’s main office at 308 2nd Ave NE, Austin, MN 55912 between the hours of 8 AM and 4 PM. In addition, a public hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 at 3:30 PM at the HRA main office for Annual Plan approval.

Austin Daily Herald:

May 20 and 27, 2023

ANNUAL PLAN 23-24