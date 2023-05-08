50-CV-11-336 Published 8:55 am Monday, May 8, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF MOWER

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 50-CV-11-336

In Re: Special Needs Trust

of Dawson Hill,

Bremer Trust, Trustee.

ORDER FOR HEARING

TO ALL PARTIES INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE-TITLED MATTER:

The Petition of Scott Hill has been filed requesting the Order to Modify Provision in Order for Minor Settlement. A copy of the Petition is attached to this Order.

NOW THEREFORE, IT IS ORDERED that a hearing on the Petition be held at 1:30 pm on June 09, 2023, at the Mower County Judicial Center, 201 – 2nd Ave. NE, Austin, MN 55912.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that this Notice and Order for Hearing be published in a County legal newspaper once at least twenty (20) days prior to date of said hearing and that mailed notice be given to all persons and parties having an interest in said trust at least fifteen (15) days prior to date of said hearing.

BY THE COURT

4/26/23

Kevin Siefken

Judge of the District Court

Attorney for Petitioner:

SCHMITZ, SCHMIDT & ANDERSON, P.A.

Jeffrey W. Schmidt (240758)

400 Robert Street North,

Suite 1840

St. Paul, MN 55101

(651) 291-2405

(651) 291-0887 – FAX

jschmidt@elderlaw123.com

Austin Daily Herald:

May 6, 2023

50-CV-11-336