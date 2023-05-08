50-CV-11-336
Published 8:55 am Monday, May 8, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF MOWER
DISTRICT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 50-CV-11-336
In Re: Special Needs Trust
of Dawson Hill,
Bremer Trust, Trustee.
ORDER FOR HEARING
TO ALL PARTIES INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE-TITLED MATTER:
The Petition of Scott Hill has been filed requesting the Order to Modify Provision in Order for Minor Settlement. A copy of the Petition is attached to this Order.
NOW THEREFORE, IT IS ORDERED that a hearing on the Petition be held at 1:30 pm on June 09, 2023, at the Mower County Judicial Center, 201 – 2nd Ave. NE, Austin, MN 55912.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that this Notice and Order for Hearing be published in a County legal newspaper once at least twenty (20) days prior to date of said hearing and that mailed notice be given to all persons and parties having an interest in said trust at least fifteen (15) days prior to date of said hearing.
BY THE COURT
4/26/23
Kevin Siefken
Judge of the District Court
Attorney for Petitioner:
SCHMITZ, SCHMIDT & ANDERSON, P.A.
Jeffrey W. Schmidt (240758)
400 Robert Street North,
Suite 1840
St. Paul, MN 55101
(651) 291-2405
(651) 291-0887 – FAX
jschmidt@elderlaw123.com
Austin Daily Herald:
May 6, 2023
50-CV-11-336