4th Ave Fest to feature Wicked Renegades Published 7:03 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The fifth annual 4th Ave Fest on, to be held on Wednesday, June 7, will feature Wicked Renegades taking the stage at 6:30 p.m.

The stage will also feature Zumba with Geoff Smith at 5 p.m., Kanyar Maw Karenni Dance at 5:30 p.m. as well as other acts to be announced.

Wicked Renegades plays covers and originals that can be described as bluesy rock with a festive funk. Expect to dance to covers from artists like Johnny Cash, Nirvana, Little Richard, Def Leppard and Stone Temple Pilots.

4th Ave Fest is an annual community summer kick off focusing on connections and healthy living including movement, the arts and culture. The City of Austin Culture and Arts Commission convenes the event.

Activities are free and offered from 5-8 p.m. including open swim at Municipal Pool, canoeing and kayaking in Mill Pond, water station, photo booth, electric vehicle car show, art making, battle ropes, fire truck, ambulance, library open house, face painting, trivia, the Peanutmobile and Russel the Mussel. MacPhail will offer free Sing Play Learn classes for children 8 and under with their families at 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. There will also be food trucks on site.

Neo Muralismos de Mexico will host an art-making activity which will seek public input on imagery for a mural for the east wall of the municipal pool building which will be installed this summer. The mural is funded in part by a grant from the Southeast Minnesota Arts Council made to the City of Austin Culture and Arts Commission.

Local artist Flor Soto is leading the mural project and has created a design reflecting the diverse backgrounds of Austin residents. Event goers are invited to visit the Neo Muralismos booth to share their family’s heritage and background and to make art.

4th Ave Fest partners include Parks, Recreation & Forestry, Jay C. Hormel Nature Center, Austin Public Library, Austin Human Rights Commission, Austin Fire Department, Austin Utilities, Cedar River Watershed District, Matchbox Children’s Theatre, Impact Austin, MacPhail, Hormel Institute, United Way of Mower County, Parenting Resource Center, Friends of the Nature Center, Spruce Up Austin, APAC Austin, Mayo Clinic Health System Austin, Riverland Community College, Neo Muralismos de Mexico, Austin Aspires and YMCA at ACRC.