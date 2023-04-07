Winhawks blank Packer softball team in season opener Published 8:47 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

The Austin softball team dropped its season opener when it lost to Winona 10-0 in five innings in Winona Thursday.

The Packers (0-1 overall) went hitless in the loss, which was their first time outside this spring.

Austin was missing three starters due to it being spring break, which meant the Packers had to throw seventh grader Kaydence Schaefer in the circle.

“It was definitely a challenging start to play a super tough team right out of the gates,” Austin head coach Lisa Lade said. “Kaydence showed a lot of maturity on the mound and she held her composure very well.”

Austin pitching: Kaydence Schaefer (L) 4 IP, 13 H, 3 BB, 10 ER, 1 K

Austin hitting: Avery Wempner, 0-for-1, BB; Lexi Brede, 0-for-1, BB; Peyton Squier, 0-for-1, BB, SB