Watch for workers conducting prescribed burns on Highway 218 south of Austin Published 11:21 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Motorists on Highway 218 south of Austin may see smoke from crews conducting a prescribed burn in Mower County on today, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists will encounter signs as they approach the burn areas warning of the potential of smoke. Motorists should be attentive, slow down and watch for the burn crews, who are monitoring these efforts. Prescribed burns are scheduled during optimal weather conditions to ensure safety and effectiveness.

MnDOT performs the prescribed burning of grassland vegetation along many roadsides, which provides for optimal vegetation health. Healthy roadside vegetation provides safer clear zones, stabilizes soil, conveys runoff and treats stormwater runoff. Healthy roadside vegetation also provides additional benefits such as preserving populations of rare species and making roadsides more attractive. Fire also promotes tall native grasses and forbs that trap blowing snow and prevent it from drifting across the road. Native prairie vegetation is planted along highway right of way to reduce the amount of mowing needed.