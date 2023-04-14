Tempel hits a pair of doubles as Vikings beat JWP Published 8:49 am Friday, April 14, 2023

The Hayfield softball team beat Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 14-7 in Hayfield Friday.

Jo Tempel had a pair of doubles and two RBIs for the Vikings (2-1 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Elaina Masching (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 7 BB, 4 ER, 12 K

Hayfield hitting: Jo Tempel, 3-for-6, 2 RBIs, 2 doubles, 2 R; Reese Bauman, 2-for-2, double, 2 RBIs, R, BB; Betsy Gillette, 3-for-5, RBI, 2 R; Melody Walker, 3-for-5, R; Taylor Dick, 0-for-4, 2 RBIs, R