Southland softball team wins two in Goodhue Published 4:51 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

The Southland softball team beat Wabasha-Kellogg 9-7 and topped Goodhue 14-9 in Goodhue Saturday.

Rianna Ulven went five-for-six on the day for the Rebels (4-0 overall).

Southland 9, WK 7

Southland hitting: Rianna Ulven, 2-for-2, double; Bria Nelsen, 2-for-3; Maren Wehrenberg, 2-for-3

Southland 14, Goodhue 9

Southland hitting: Laney Weis, 2-for-4; Wehrenberg, 3-for-4; Ulven, 3-for-4