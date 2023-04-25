Southland grabs its sixth straight win Published 8:46 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Southland softball team won its sixth straight game when it upended GMLOK 8-0 in Kingsland Tuesday.

Laney Weis struck out 12 for the Southland (6-0 overall).

Southland pitching: Laney Weis (W) 12 K

Southland hitting: Rianna Ulven, 1-for-4, double, R; Laney Weis, 2-for-3; Bria Nelsen, 1-for-4, R; S. Abby Sorgatz, 1-for-4, R; Haley Lowe, 2-for-3, BB; Juliette Matheis, 1-for-2; Jaida Sorenson, 1-for-3, R, triple; Clara Timm, 2-for-2, 2 R