SE Minnesota, NE Iowa put into red flag warning today Published 9:41 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

A large chunk of southeast Minnesota stretching into northeast Iowa is being placed into a red flag warning due to high southwesterly winds and warm temperatures.

The warning will go into effect at 11 a.m. and stretch through to 8 p.m. during which time the National Weather Service is warning of critical fire conditions.

Dry, warm air will be driven by high winds to create the fire danger. Winds are expect to blow from 10-25 mph with gusts of 35 mph possible.

Email newsletter signup

The NWS warns that conditions could possibly flow into Thursday as well.

Temperatures could jump as high as 84 degrees today with a high of 82 degrees possible on Thursday and 77 degrees on Friday. Breezy conditions are expected all three days before rain moves in Friday night in Saturday and temperatures dip into the 50s and 40s over the weekend.