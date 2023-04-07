Sarah Lysne: The joy of Easter Published 5:38 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

My earliest Easter memories are always getting a new outfit to wear on Easter Sunday and Easter egg hunts with my siblings and my cousins.

When I had a family of my own, I tried to duplicate some of these same traditions.

One year when our kids were in grade school, they all had new Easter clothes, right down to the shoes. I snapped a picture before we left for church, and it is my favorite picture of the three of them.

When I worked at a church, the children played an Easter song using their colorful Kristal Bells. There is nothing better than a group of small children smiling and enthusiastically ringing bells on Easter morning.

I have been enjoying this Easter season by attending a variety of churches. It is beautiful to see the unique way that each congregation honors the season.

I wish you all a happy Easter!