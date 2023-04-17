Ruby’s Pantry Austin announces new start time Published 9:36 am Monday, April 17, 2023

Ruby’s Pantry Austin will be changing its distribution times beginning with its April distribution this Thursday.

The new distribution time is from 5-6:30 p.m. The change is being made to better accommodate Pantry users who work and have had a difficult time making the earlier start. Ruby’s Austin originally switched the start time to 4 p.m. during the winter because of daylight and safety issues.

The rest of the pantry procedures will remain the same. It is still a drive-thru at the Mower County Fairgrounds. Guests are asked for a $25 exact cash donation for each share with a two share per vehicle limit.

To make the distribution of items easier for guests and volunteers; guests should clear a space in their vehicles and bring empty containers, if possible.

Guests enter the fairgrounds thru the North Gate off of Fourth Ave SW. At the gate they will be asked how many shares they plan to get and when all the shares available have been spoken for by the vehicles in line the gate will be closed. This is done for the convenience of those coming to the pantry to prevent them from getting in line, waiting, and then not receiving anything.

The purpose of Ruby’s Pantry is to distribute food donated by corporations to anyone without income or residence restrictions. Ruby’s hopes to help people stretch their food budget and the donation is suggested to help cover the costs of transporting and storing the donated items. There are over 80 distribution sites in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North Dakota.

The monthly distribution has been in Austin since September 2019. The switch from Grace Lutheran Church to the fairgrounds was made in April 2020 because of COVID restrictions about large indoor crowds.

Volunteers are always needed and welcome. Individuals, families or groups of organizations and businesses are encouraged to come and help. Guests and volunteers can find out more about Ruby’s online at rubyspantry.org and facebook.com/Rubys-Pantry-Austin. If anyone has questions they can call Grace Lutheran at 433-3445.